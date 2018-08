× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.06.18: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Chicago’s violent weekend, “Ali & Cavett”

John begins today’s show discussing Chicago’s violent weekend and Rudy Giuliani’s response on Twitter. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins him to talk about a piece of bi-partisan legislation he just helped pass. Filmmaker Robert Bader discusses his new documentary “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes.” Plus: should John be watering his neighbor’s lawn?