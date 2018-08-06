× The Chicago Way w/John Kass(8/6/18): When the media loses its bleepin’ mind, Scott Stantis flashes his debate skills, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(8/6/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined Chicago Tribune Editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis to look at when members lose sight of their professionalism and how social media damages the Republic’s discourse. Plus, Kasso is in search of a new role for CNN’s Jim Acosta’s on going performance art.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3533362/3533362_2018-08-06-134002.64kmono.mp3

