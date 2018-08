× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.06.18: Spilling beer at a dog party

Don’t cry over spilled beer. Isn’t that the saying? That’s what we thought. Hear the hilarious details of Pete breaking beer bottles here. Eddie Olczyk joins the show to honor his wife, Diana Olczyk as our MVPP. Our buddy Nick Lorenz stopped by from Special Olympics and Dean Richards talks Lolla and Little Pump. Good times!