× Sox on the Beach with John Williams Show, Apple Vacations and Chicago White Sox

This December 9 – 16, 2018, join the John Williams Show and some of your favorite White Sox players at Iberostar Paraiso Lindo in Riviera Maya, Mexico on Apple Vacations!

Come along, you’ll be our live audience for broadcasts of the John Williams Show in the resort, Monday – Friday, 1pm to 3pm. Enjoy exclusive White Sox events including cocktail parties, beach games and Q&A with the White Sox players and alumni including Ron Kittle and four others. And you’ll experience turquoise waters, white sand beaches, lush jungles and ancient Mayan culture.

Apple Vacations’ “Sox On the Beach” vacation is $1,049 per person* and includes:

Travel on December 9th with five White Sox VIPs

Non-stop round-trip flight from Chicago O’Hare to Cancun

7-night all-inclusive hotel accommodations at Iberostar Paraiso Lindo, December 9-16

Round-trip transfers to/from hotel

White Sox Superfan private welcome party and autograph session

Live broadcasts with The John Williams Show

Special group activities with your White Sox hosts

All meals, snacks and unlimited drinks included

Click here for the booking form.

Iberostar Paraiso Lindo in Puerto Morelos offers seven swimming pools including a lazy river, wave pool and swim-up bar, five specialty restaurants, international buffet, snack grill, five bars plus daily and nightly entertainment.

Click here for more information. Questions call 888-530-9916 or email WGN@applevac.com.

*Prices per person based on double occupancy including round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare via Frontier Airlines, round-trip airport/hotel transfers, hotel taxes and baggage handling, fuel surcharges, all pre-collected U.S. and foreign taxes and fees including September 11th Security Fee. First checked bag is $66 round-trip and can be pre-paid at time of booking. Visit applevacations.com for airport baggage charges. Cancellation policies apply. Pricing will vary for single, triple option. Specific hotel and airline fees will apply in addition to the penalties outlined in the Apple Vacations Fair Trade Contract ©2018. CST2036061-40