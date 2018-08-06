× Single, Married, Divorced-Episode 12: Drinking & Dating & Some Other Stuff

This week our crew takes an in depth look at drinking and dating and how important or not important it could be. Allison’s dating apps are activated but is she actually using them? Erik tells us about a serious mistake in this week’s dating app story and Tom tells us who’s responsible for a break-up when it comes to the big marriage question.

Poll Question: Who gets the dates, drinkers or non-drinkers?

Question 1: The breadwinner-does it matter anymore?

App Story: Are you serious?

Question 2: Married once, twice shy?