Should you go back and delete all of your old tweets?

Scott Smith, The Download’s new media correspondent, joins Justin for an in-depth discussion about his recent decision to delete 6 years of old tweets. Scott talks about how Twitter has evolved through the years, what went into his decision to delete old tweets, the importance of context to Twitter and the tool he used to delete his old tweets.

