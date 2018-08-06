× Roe Conn Full Show (8/6/18): Lori Lightfoot & Garry McCarthy take Rahm to task over Chicago’s violence, Tom Skilling tracks a hurricane threatening a volcano, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 6th:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reviews Violeta Podrmedic’s debut as the WGN Morning Show’s announcer, former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy talks about what he would do to address the city’s violence problem (and how, according to McCarthy, Rahm Emanuel is failing to do just that), Tom Skilling explains the impact of hurricane & a volcano, White Sox guru talks about the timeline for Eloy Jimenez’ promotion to the Majors, the Top Five@5 features Brian Urlacher’s moving comments during his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame, former Police Board President and candidate for mayor Lori Lightfoot talks about her plans for curtailing Chicago’s rampant gun violence, and Blackhawks Ambassador Brian Campbell talks about the excitement of preparing for a new season.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3533510/roe-and-anna-full-show-08-06-18_2018-08-06-195810.64kmono.mp3

