Possible James Bond Replacements, Movie Reboots, News & August Box Office Preview

In April 2018, Daniel Craig announced that the untitled 25th James Bond film will be his final one. The next James Bond movie will be released in November 2019 but talks of Daniel Craig replacement are in the works. Managing Editor at Movies.com and Contributing Editor at Fandango.com: Erik Davis breakdown which actors could possibly take over this iconic role. Reboot News: Erik and Mason speak about the upcoming reboots: Charlie’s Angels, Indecent Proposal, Stoned Alone which is a Home Alone remake and prequel to Sandlot. Erik gives his impression on the Shazam trailer and explains why DC/Warner Brothers is taking Shazman in a different direction compared to their previous Super Hero films. Carrie Fisher in Star Wars Episode 9 & August movies you should check out are discussed.

