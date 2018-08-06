On The Road W/ Dane Neal | Full Show 8/4/18
We had a jammed packed show this past Saturday “On The Road” with Dane Neal. To kick off the show Dane got to chat with the one and only Keith Overton, the President of Tradewinds Resorts. Next on the show we are joined in studio by City Councilman and Deputy Mayor of Woodstock, Illinois Mike Turner to talk about why Woodstock is a fun family friendly road-trip destination. Later on are joined with our very own Patti Vasquez to talk about a new festival Woodstock has to offer called Laughstock. Then Dane talks with Mike Carlucci with the Chicago Classic Auto Show to talk about their event coming up on the 8th and 9th of September in Rosemont. We then talk with Chef Duff Goldman about his first car. Later Dane is joined via the phone with Dylan Hubbard from St. Petersburg Florida to talk about his family owned and operated marina, Hubbard’s Marina and their restaurant, The Friendly Fisherman. Shortly after that we are joined with Candy Kitchen owner, Brad Holybee. Then we are joined with our very own Harry Teinowitz to talk about his recent trip over to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Last but not least we got to chat with Dr. Barbecue, also known as Ray Lampe, to talk food, food, and more food! Check it out!