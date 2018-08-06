× MLB Network’s Dan Plesac: “It’s going to be interesting to see how this starting pitching develops into 2019 and beyond…”

MLB Network analyst and former Sox reliever Dan Plesac visits with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz for a conversation on the outlook for this White Sox starting rotation and the trend around the league of starters eating less innings, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez as the key cogs that can turn things around for the Sox in a hurry, Don Cooper’s role as an organizational mainstay in developing a crop of young pitching, and more.