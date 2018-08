× Karen Conti says it’s the end of the world as we know it with Vic Cohen

Karen Conti is joined once again by popular American actor, comedian, and Emmy nominated TV writer/producer Vic Cohen. They share a new segment full of news stories that convince Vic that it is the end of the world as we know it!

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.