Karen Conti | Full Show 8/5/18

Last night on the Karen Conti Show!

AARP state director Julie Vahling joins Karen in-studio to discuss the organization and their various programs. WGN Radio’s Steve Dale stops by to talk about animal issues. Bela Gandhi of Smart Dating Academy discusses the percentage of divorcing couples that are affected by student loans. Finally, Victor Cohen finishes the show off with reasons why it is the end of the world as we know it!

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.