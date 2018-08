× Karen Conti discusses animal issues with Steve Dale

Karen Conti is joined in the studio by WGN Radio’s Steve Dale! They discuss current animal headlines, legal issues, dogs that get a bad wrap, and animal allergies. Later, we get to know Steve a little more as he shares the WINN Feline Foundation and his new website, stevedale.tv!

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.