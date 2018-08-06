Greater Chicago Food Depository’s Community Kitchen is a recipe for success

The Greater Chicago Food Depository’s Community Kitchen is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The program trains unemployed and underemployed adults in all aspects of restaurant kitchen operation. Director Karmela Galicia says the program is mostly for people looking turn their lives around, and that, over the past two decades, 90 percent of the 1200 graduates have found a job. For more information, visit chicagofoodbank.org/cck.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3532979/community-kitchen_2018-08-04-233419.64kmono.mp3