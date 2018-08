× “Elton Jim” shares a new study that reports Millennials aren’t good tippers. Baristas beware! (But you probably already knew it!)

In this 116th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano reports on a new study that reveals Millennials may enjoy going out to eat, drink, and be merry, but they are tight-fisted when it comes to leaving a tip for service! Come on Millennials, give your 20 percent!