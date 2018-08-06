× Dr. Kevin Most: Parkinson’s Disease

Last week it was shared that Alan Alda has been suffering from Parkinson’s for the past three years. We know of the fight Michael J Fox, Muhammad Ali, Linda Ronstadt have had with Parkinson’s. We often take the opportunity of a celebrity sharing health news with the world about the medical condition they are suffering from. This is not about the celebrity but more about us taking time to understand the illness, the diagnosis, the treatment options and what may be new on the horizon for early detection or treatment.

We all have seen someone with Parkinson’s, individuals will have a slow shuffling gait, they will have tremors or shaking of their hands. The patients often will speak softly, sometime slurring their words. They often lose hand dexterity as the tremor causes problems. The hallmark symptom is slowness of movement and the tremor.

The sad thing about this illness is that it is a progressive illness which shows as symptoms worsen as the disease progresses. The most unfortunate part of this disease in my opinion is the social isolation that patients often suffer as they do not want to go out in public as they are often embarrassed. This is something we can all work on. For many it is tough enough to fight an illness and the public may not even realize their looks, comments or ignorance makes on the quality of others is powerful and often sad.

So what exactly is Parkinson’s Disease? Parkinson’s is a progressive neurologic disease that affects movement or control of movement. It will often cause trembling or shaking in arms, hands, legs and jaw. When we see someone with these symptoms the cause is usually quite obvious. But what about early signs, what should one look for.

The early signs that should make you consider seeing a doctor start out subtle but will often continue and worsen even slightly at first. These signs include an overall feeling of tiredness, often noted with it being a bit more difficult to get up from a seated position. You may notice some slight tremor in your hands. Others may continue to ask you to speak up when you feel you are talking in what would be your normal voice volume. Some will notice a difference in their handwriting when compared to other notes in the past. Often it may be a friend or family member that notices a slight tremor or a loss of expression in your face. One sign some people find first is they have a tendency to rub your thumb and index finger when you are resting or under stress.

Slow movements like walking or getting out of a chair may be noted by you or a close friend. Another movement symptoms that you may notice in people is that their normal walk stride with arm swinging is slower, shorter and without the arm swing. The loss of the arm swing may be noted by a friend before it is noted by the individual.

As the disease progresses one will often have trouble with balance that may result in falls as one leans forward or backward. Individuals may be lightheaded and faint after standing up from a seated position as well. Individuals will notice head shaking and a more stooped posture. Progression can also be noted with some memory problems, confusion and in some cases anxiety.

So what is actually happening in our body with Parkinson’s? We have discussed the brain and how amazing it is. It allows us to see, hear , move, taste, think, remember things….. this list just goes on. The chemical activity of the brain, coupled with the electrical activity of the brain in most cases allows us to function, often without even thinking about the activity. One major chemical in the brain is called Dopamine. This is a chemical that is released by nerve cells to send signals to other nerve cells as they communicate. In Parkinson’s patients there is a loss of the nerve cells that produce Dopamine, the specific areas where these cells are dying is shown in the symptoms that are being seen occurring. The loss of the chemical communication results in muscle function to be disrupted, thus the symptoms noted.

Treatment for this early on is often attempting to replace the naturally produced Dopamine with an oral medication dopamine or a medication that mimics the activity of dopamine ( Sinemet is one of the medications). The important thing to understand is that this medication does not cure or even slow Parkinson’s progression, it simply minimizes the symptoms in many patients. This medication allows for control of the muscle tremor, rigidity and slow movement symptoms in many patients. One downside of this medication is a side effect called Dyskinesia. Dyskinesia is a symptom of strange jerky movements, these may be twisting or twitching of your head, or it may be in your arm or leg. This side effect does not happen to all patients who take L dopa but is more likely in those who have taken the medication orally for over 5 years. So patients with subtle signs will often refrain from starting the oral medication.

These medications often help with the movement disorder portion but do not help with some of the other symptoms of Parkinson’s like the sleeping disorders, anxiety and depression.

Recent adavncements in the medication side of this is surgical placement of a tube into your stomach, that allows the dopamine medication to be delivered directly into the small intestine where we know the medication is absorbed. When dopamine is taken orally the amount absorbed and actually working is adequate initially but often the dosing needs to be increased to a point where taking it in the pill form does not work.

The other surgical treatment is called Deep Brain Stimulation, or DBS. What this is to put it simple is a pacemaker for the brain. A small electric source is placed under the skin and wires go into the area of the brain that is damaged. The technology involves surgically placing a small, pacemaker-like device under a person’s collarbone and electrodes in a person’s brain. Tiny pulses are delivered from a battery-powered neurotransmitter through a small wire that runs beneath the skin to block the activity that triggers the tremors.

This treatment is recommended for patients who have tried the oral medications and they have reached a point where they no longer work. This therapy was approved in 2002 so there are not a lot of long term studies. Recent studies now enough participants to show that this therapy may have a sustained benefit for over 10 years. As this option has been shown to be successful, thoughts are that it may be used sooner and not waiting for failure of medication. This therapy is not 100% effective for every patient but for those that it woks the difference is life changing. Take a minute and Google DBS for Parkinson’s and watch one of the U tube videos showing the impact of this surgery.

Another treatment option that patients with Parkinson’s are finding helpful is a class called “Rock Steady Boxing” This is an exercise class that is non-contact boxing that is showing great promise. They have classes that are essentially focused on Parkinson’s patients, this work out builds strength flexibility and speed. Cleveland clinic did a study on this and showed that exercise similar to this may actually slow the progression of the disease. The exercise helps balance, core strength and flexibility. They have found that exercising with large movement exercise may actually slow the progression as well help maintain the daily living activities that are often lost. The group behind this is a charitable nonprofit group. There is a charge for the classes but they look for donations to help pay to increase the number of trainers and spreading the classes to very local settings. Their website is rocksteadyboxing.org

The diagnosis of Parkinson’s is still made with a history and physical exam although there are many studies looking for markers in the blood stream or spinal fluid that may predict earlier diagnosis. We still do not know the cause of Parkinson’s, we know there is some genetic component in some cases, but the majority cases the cause is not known.

There is great research going on for Parkinson’s across the entire spectrum of the disease, identification, prevention and treatment. Both the Michaeljfox.org as well as parkinsons.org are two great groups helping support and fund research for this disease.