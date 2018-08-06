× Brian Noonan 08.05.18: Irish rock band The Coronas and Milwaukee Irish Fest

Brian Noonan celebrates the Irish during his shortened show! Brian is joined in studio by Milwaukee Irish Fest executive director, Mike Mitchell to discuss the fest and the immense amount of entertainment that fills the annual event!

Brian is also joined by Dublin Irish rock band The Coronas as they perform live in the studio throughout the show! You can learn more about the band and hear samples of their music here.

