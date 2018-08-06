× Blackhawks announce 2018 preseason broadcast schedule

In conjunction with official television broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN-TV Channel 9 and WGN Radio, the Chicago Blackhawks today announced its 2018 preseason broadcast schedule.

All six of Chicago’s preseason contests will be carried on television for the fourth straight year. One Blackhawks preseason game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago (September 21 at Ottawa), in addition to three games on NBC Sports Chicago Plus (September 18 at Columbus, September 25 vs. Detroit and September 27 vs. Ottawa) and two contests on WGN-TV (September 20 at Detroit and September 29 vs. Columbus). All NBCSCH games can also be streamed live online at NBCSportsChicago.com and the NBC Sports App.

Six games will be carried on the radio with WGN Radio AM-720 airing two of the team’s preseason tilts: Friday, September 21 at Ottawa and Thursday, September 27 vs. Ottawa. Due to network conflicts on WGN Radio, the following games will air on a shadow station—ESPN Radio 1000: Tuesday, September 18 at Columbus, Thursday, September 20 at Detroit and Friday, September 25 vs. Detroit. All six preseason matchups can be heard on wgnradio.com/listen or on mobile devices with the WGN Radio app. For more information log on to wgnradio.com/mobile.

Single-game tickets for the team’s 2018 preseason home games at the United Center are on sale now. Fans will be able to purchase tickets on chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

2018 Chicago Blackhawks Preseason Schedule

