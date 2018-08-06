× Bill Melton on Moncada’s strike zone battles: “You can have a good eye, but you better be able to, at times, start jumping ahead of these guys”

NBC Sports Chicago White Sox studio analyst and former slugger “Beltin'” Bill Melton joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz following the Sox sweep over the Rays in Tampa. They talk about Daniel Palka’s pinch-hit power and how he profiles as an asset for the club in the future, offensive trends in the game creating an increase in homers and strikeouts, Yoan Moncada’s quest for more contact, and more.