× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.6.18: Hello, Crane Operator

Today we got the chance to speak with WGN’s Julie Unruh. Julie recently did a story about the ups and downs of being a tower crane operator, and she got the chance to go straight to the top of one of the most notable builds going on in the city right now, the Vista Tower! Eric Zorn drops by to talk about his jihad against pigeon feeders and President Trump’s twitter insults. Also, Bill shares a crazy story about Molly Ringwald. And in other crazy news of the day, actor Steven Segal has been appointed Russia’s special representative to the United States, to “improve Russian-American relations.” Are we surprised? Not really.

