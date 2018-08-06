× Beatles Historian Robert Rodriguez on Revolver, Pete Best and The Fest for Beatles Fans

Robert Rodriguez is an award winning author of five books about the Beatles, host of the ‘Something About the Beatles’ podcast and curator of the Fab Four FAQ 2 accounts.

In this conversation with Brian Noonan, he discusses the many fascinating aspects of Revolver, shares some interesting stories about Pete Best and previews this weekend’s Fest for Beatles Fans.

Robert will also be at Mather’s on Monday, August 13th at 12:30pm discussing the band’s many connections to Chicago.

