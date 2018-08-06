× B2B – Ep. 46 Cali Wine with Chris Benziger and John Concannon

This week on Barrel to Bottle, Kristen and Greg sit down with two VIPs of California wine, Chris Benziger and John Concannon. Chris Benziger carries the tradition of his family’s winery into the next generation, with all of Benziger’s releases certified sustainable, organic or biodynamic. John Concannon is an advocate for environmental stewardship and sustainability. As a fourth generation vintner, he is hoping for a future as bright as his family’s rich legacy: from bottling the first petite sirah in 1961 to importing key cab clones from Chateau Margaux in 1893 that are now found throughout California. Plus, Chris and John stick around to help with this week’s customer Q&A about wine in cans.

