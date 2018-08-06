× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Phil Donlon in Felix magazine, the Puppet Prairie Promenade and the world’s largest aviation event

Tonight on the show, Rick talks with his good friend Phil Donlon about his spread in Felix magazine and upcoming film High & Outside. Then Rick shares the music of Bonnie Koloc. Rick talks with playwright Claire Sax and director Mike Oleon about their upcoming show Puppet Prairie Promenade at Ragdale. Rick tops off the show with producer Ben Anderson discussing the Experimental Aircraft Association‘s annual week-long airshow and celebration flight called Airventure. Ben also shares the talents of singer Theresa Eaman and hints at the possibility of hearing her again soon!