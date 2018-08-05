× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/5/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with Republican State Rep. David McSweeney to learn more about the graduated income tax and his opposition against it. David also touches on the changes that Medicaid has seen in efforts to save money, but these changes seem to be costing tax payers more money than anything.

Next, Rick speaks with State Comptroller Susana Mendoza as she shares details about legislation that was recently signed into law that creates more transparency in hiring in the governor’s office. A practice known as “offshoring” has been practiced for decades and it is the act of governor’s shifting their status of salary, fees, and other expenses onto other state agencies in an attempt to show that their own offices are being frugal.

Then, Rick is joined by Tribune reporter Bill Ruthhart to take a look at some of the latest stories that appear in today’s issue of the paper. Bill discusses plans for the rejuvenated River Walk (East of the Michigan Ave Bridge); the mayoral race; and the proposed consent decree involving the Chicago Police Department.