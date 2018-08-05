× The journey to create more transparency in the governors office continues to make strides

Rick Pearson speaks with State Comptroller Susana Mendoza as she shares details about legislation that was recently signed into law that creates more transparency in hiring in the governors office. A practice known as “offshoring” has been practiced for decades and it is the act of governors shifting their status of salary, fees, and other expenses onto other state agencies in an attempt to show that their own offices are being frugal.

Susana also touches on the push for more women to occupy seats in office in both parties. She shares the progress being made and her enthusiasm of getting IL to be the first state to flip female majority in the legislature.