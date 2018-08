× Dyn-O-Mite! ‘Good Times’ with Comedian Jimmie “JJ” Walker, How Our Political, Racial and Gender Divide Has Changed Comedy

Comedian Jimmie Walker, who starred in and won an Emmy in Chicago-based TV hit ‘Good Times’ and helped develop the writing careers of David Letterman and Jay Leno, joins Dave Plier to talk about his new stand-up special with Michael Winslow entitled We’re Still Here, his new album and his thoughts on how our political, racial and gender divide is changing comedy.