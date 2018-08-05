× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 8.5.18 | The Cast of “Avenue Q”, Brian Urlacher’s Hall Of Fame Induction, Dance For Life

It’s the last day of Lollapalooza, but the party never stops on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!

Mike Strautmanis, Obama Foundation’s Chief of Civic Engagement, starts off the show talking about the amazing Portal immersive experience available at the Lolla Cares tent that allows visitors to chat with other music lovers around the world.

WGN-TV sportscaster Jarrett Payton is live from Canton, Ohio to recap the emotional induction of Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher into the National Football Hall of Fame.

This week in theater, the hysterical comedy Avenue Q returns to the Mercury Theater with all the risque puppet humor that’s too hot for Sesame Street. Cast members Leah Morrow and Jackson Evans perform the songs “Mixtape” and “There’s a Fine, Fine Line” live in studio.

Closing the show is renowned choreographer Randy Duncan who joins Dean on the phone to discuss the Dance For Life, a benefit that has been serving the needs of the dance community for decades.