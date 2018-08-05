Legendary Producer Norman Lear of Iconic Series ‘All in the Family’, ‘The Jeffersons’, ‘Good Times’ & ‘Maude’ to Reimagine Titles from His Extensive Library

Norman Lear and friend at The Power of TV: A Conversation with Norman Lear and One Day at a Time, presented by the Television Academy Foundation and Netflix in celebration of the Foundation's 20th Anniversary of THE INTERVIEWS: An Oral History Project, on Monday, June 19, 2017 in the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California. Invision/AP

Norman Lear, the legendary producer behind Netflix’s One Day at a Time reboot and classic sitcoms ‘All in the Family’, ’The Jeffersons’, ‘Good Times’ and others, just turned 96 and signed a two-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures to reimagine titles from his vast library. He joins Dave Plier to talk about his front-row seat at the birth of television and his success in writing, producing, creating, and developing more than a hundred shows, viewed at his peak by more than 120 million people per week.

 