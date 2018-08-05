× Legendary Producer Norman Lear of Iconic Series ‘All in the Family’, ‘The Jeffersons’, ‘Good Times’ & ‘Maude’ to Reimagine Titles from His Extensive Library

Norman Lear, the legendary producer behind Netflix’s One Day at a Time reboot and classic sitcoms ‘All in the Family’, ’The Jeffersons’, ‘Good Times’ and others, just turned 96 and signed a two-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures to reimagine titles from his vast library. He joins Dave Plier to talk about his front-row seat at the birth of television and his success in writing, producing, creating, and developing more than a hundred shows, viewed at his peak by more than 120 million people per week.