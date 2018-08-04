× OTL #616: Cycle of Injustice, First time run for alderman, The Secret History of Marvin Smith

Mike Stephen discusses the inequities of a Chicago Police bike ticketing policy with Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield, meets 33rd Ward aldermanic candidate Katie Sieracki to learn more about what it really takes to enter the political thicket, and visits the lair of Plastic Crimewave (AKA Steve Krakow) to discover the Secret History of Marvin Smith. Local music this week powered by Stardusk Encounter.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.