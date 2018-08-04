× LiveEquipd CEO Talks Technology in the Disability Space + Recap of Guns Down Gloves Up Panel Event

October 19, 2004, Andre Johnson became a victim of a carjacking which left him paralyzed. It was this life changing experience that has brought him to becoming the CEO of LiveEquiped and current ADA25 Advancing Leadership Institute Fellow.

ADA 25’s mission is to build a pipeline and network of leaders with disabilities who are deeply engaged in the civic life of the Chicago region and advancing in their careers — consistent with the spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Johnson sat down with Marsha Lyles and Keena Renee to share his personal story as well as his role in the Institute. He also provides insight into how he launched his own technology business and outlines ways others in the community can become involved with the organization.

Apply for the Leadership Institute and take advantage of the early bird deadline September 28, 2018 which guarantees applicants an interview.

Guns Down Gloves Up is a panel event that recently took place in Chicago. Celebrities like Floyd Mayweather, Karen Civil, J Prince, Ryan Henry (Black Ink Crew Chicago) and numerous Chicago activists discussed solutions for gun violence in the community.

Keena Renee caught up with activist D. Nash, entrepreneur Corey Gilkey, Afrika Fifty6 co-founder Cedric Idudu and renowned tattooist, reality tv star and entrepreneur Ryan Henry to find out about their experiences with gun violence and how they use their platforms to combat it.