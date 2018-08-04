× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 164: Live From Bears Training Camp in Bourbonnais

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take the show on the road to Bears training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais to record live after practice. They discuss the team’s performance against the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game, and the decisions on who played and who didn’t. Hoge and Jahns take questions from the fans listening live, including one about Roquan Smith’s contract negotiations. Later on, Pro Football Weekly’s Bob LeGere joins the guys to discuss Brian Urlacher as #54 gets ready for his induction into Pro Football’s Hall of Fame.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!