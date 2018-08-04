× Full Show 8-4-18: Jim Turano in for Matt Bubala to discuss Lollapalooza, 80’s flashbacks and favorite drinks

During this full show podcast, Jim Turano fills in for Matt Bubala for a third straight week as Matt is off traveling for little league baseball tournaments. Tune in to hear what “Elton Jim” talks about best…music! Jim chats with listeners and guest Mick Kayler about Lollapalooza this weekend and the benefits of music festivals in Chicago. Since summer in Chicago is big on music festivals, Jim, Roger Badesch and Producer Jess Raines talk about the heat wave and favorite drinks. Throughout the show, Jim and his Pop Culture Club chat about 80’s music and t.v. shows. At 4 a.m., Mick and “Elton Jim” talk about the final chapter of the Star Wars saga as it begins filming this week.