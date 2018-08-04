× Freak Out Friday! The Hottest Political Topics, James Vickery, Christian McAllister and Another Episode of “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (Aug 3rd)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – It’s Freak Out Friday with our political anylists (Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and Eric Elk). Then, Comedian James Vickery and actress Christian McAllister join us to discuss their upcoming project and much more! And finally, we bring you another Episode of “What’s That From?!”…This week, Manhattan Murder Mystery.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER