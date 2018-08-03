× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/3/18: MoviePass Looking For Direction, Restaurants Utilizing Data, & Lollaplaooza

The movie industry is a big business but it can be tough to crack into and settle down with success. Steve Bertrand caught up with Andrea Hanis about the shuttering MoviePass that is having a tough time as they up their subscription price by 50%. Tom Gimbel then shared his perspective about how Apple can stay at the top of the business food chain, Brad Rukstales explained why sharing some data could actually benefit a consumer, and Front Row Phyllis is all over the Lollapalooza scene this weekend.