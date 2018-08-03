× Will Mackie-Jenkins on his new single “Heaven,” The Importance of Standing and Playing Your Mom’s House

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show singer/songwriter Will Mackie-Jenkins!

In this podcast, they discuss the role standing plays in his songwriting, debut his new song ‘Heaven’ and talk about playing your Mom’s House (and Friday, August 10th at Elbo Room.)

