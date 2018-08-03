× WGN Nightside 8.2.18 | Steve Dale with mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, former governor Pat Quinn, “Lucy Loved Me” author Paul Stewart and prosthetist David Rotter

Steve Dale hosts tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside with a full slate of big guests:

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is in-studio to discuss the major platforms of his candidacy and hones in on some of the biggest issues facing the city of Chicago including loss of population, increasing taxes and those pesky red light cameras.

Former governor Pat Quinn joins Steve by phone to talk about his push for a two-term limit on the mayor and the difficulties of getting a referendum on the ballot.

Legend of stage and screen Paula Stewart discusses her new book “Lucy Loved Me” and the special relationship she had with one of the brightest stars in Hollywood, Lucille Ball.

Finally, prosthetist David Rotter drops by to talk about the profession of building prosthetic limbs and the fine work he does in Guatemala helping those who need it most.