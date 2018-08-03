Video: WGN Radio Recess at St. Lou’s Assembly for Chicago Tribune FOOD BOWL

Joseph Hernandez, the Chicago Tribune’s Deputy Editor of Food & Dining, hosts this special edition of Radio Recess that showcases one of the many events taking place around the city as a part of the Chicago Tribune’s FOOD BOWL. Enjoy an up-close look at St. Lou’s Assembly’s “We’re Out Back” guest chef series. In this episode, you can see how the Flank Steak Philly sandwich, a special one-off menu item from The Ruin Daily, is made.

Don’t miss the next three guest chefs in the “We’re Out Back” series and all of the other great FOOD BOWL events happening from August 8-26. For details on “We’re Out Back” and other panels, tours, dinners and more, you can visit CTFoodBowl.com.