Video: Weekend Warning – Lolla Edition

Posted 2:43 PM, August 3, 2018, by , Updated at 02:42PM, August 3, 2018

It’s Lollapalooza Weekend in Chicago, but that’s only one of the events in the area that will make travel challenging. As Violeta Podrumedic reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you navigate area roads.

