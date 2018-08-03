Lisa Berry wipes a tear during a news conference regarding the July 19 duck boat accident, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Indianapolis. A second lawsuit has been filed by members of her family who lost nine relatives when the boat sank near Branson, Mo., killing 17 people. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Trial Attorney Bob Mongeluzzi of duck boat victim families: “They put these people out onto the lake, into the teeth of an oncoming storm”
Trial Attorney Bob Mongeluzzi joins John to describe the $100 million lawsuit filed by families of victims in the Branson duck boat accident. He explains what happened the day of the duck boat tragedy, which started with a strong weather warning. And, he explains why people didn’t put their life preservers on when the weather turned for the worse.