× The Opening Bell 8/3/18: Jobs Report Friday – Expectations Keep on Rising

The Federal Reserve Meeting closed out earlier this week and everything in the economy is moving as expected but both Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) looked ahead to the next expected rate hike in September. The two also previewed the highlight of this year being the consistent job market growth as another jobs report is released today. Brian Sumer (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) then provided updates on the Aeromexico plane crash where every passenger survived despite the the plane being totaled.