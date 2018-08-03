× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.03.18: Full of Chips, Chicago fun facts, Branson duck boat attorney, Fun Stuff To Do and Bright Side

John invites Full of Chips Founder Mick McCaskey on to talk about his bags literally full of chips. Then, Chicago Food Planet Tours Senior Tour and Events Director Brian Tuttle, Big Bus Tour Guide Rich Berry and Chicago River Cruise Docent Kathleen Carpenter join for a round-table of fun Chicago facts. Attorney Robert Mongeluzzi of the families of victims in the Branson duck boat tragedy explains the case, and why life vests weren’t warn that day. Finally, John, Violeta and Elif give you fun stuff to do this weekend, re-acquaint you with Urilium Life 9000 and invite you to share what’s making you smile this weekend.