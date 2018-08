× The first startup to do insurance the right way

Kin Co-Founder Sean Harper chews Scott’s ear off in-studio at WGN Radio about home insurance and how Kin just raised a decent $4 million. Insurance is a popular space for new startup ideas, but Kin has managed to stick out among the thick crowd.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

