What a show! SNL cast member and comedian, Chris Redd stopped by the studio and so did The Coronas. Both are at Lollapalooza this weekend. Steve Stone points out that someone has to be the worst team. Lovie Smith and Israel Idonije couldn’t be happier for Brian Urlacher and Dean Richards didn’t like The Spies that Dumped Us.