Sports Central is back after a long hiatus and Mark Carman joins Adam Hoge to discuss the Bears’ first preseason game and Roquan Smith’s holdout. Carm also has an issue with Javy Baez and the guys discuss the messy Urban Meyer situation at Ohio State. Listen below!

