Powell at the Park, Episode 18: Did The Cubs Do Enough At The Trade Deadline? When Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech Get Called up?; And White Sox Radio Analyst Darrin Jackson Breaks Down The South Siders' Season

On episode 18, Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on the Cubs moves at the MLB trade deadline. He also discusses Eloy Jimenez and whether or not he’ll get called up this year. Then, White Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson (15:18) joins the podcast to break down the Sox season.

