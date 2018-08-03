× Manafort trial, 3D guns lawsuit, CPS Inspector General & much more

Former federal prosecutor Seth Waxman joins Rich and Tina to discuss the ongoing Manafort trial.

Chicago Public Schools Inspector General Nicholas Schuler discusses the results of his new investigation into former CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett.

Former Congressman Steve Israel joins the show to discuss the 3D guns controversy and his new book, “Big Guns.”

Cook County Circuit Judge Ramon Ocasio III talks about his role as incoming President of the first Illinois Latino Judges Association.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by Karla Mina from Market Overdrive and WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon to discuss breaking legal news involving the anti-violence protest on Lake Shore Drive, an unusual ‘catfishing’ claim, a new Prince lawsuit and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.