× Lovie Smith: “Brian [Urlacher] is the best superstar you’ll ever be around.”

Lovie Smith joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how proud he is to have coached Brian Urlacher as he goes into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Lovie says you will never find a better superstar than Brian. He also says Illini fans can expect a stronger team this year. They are excited for the season to start.