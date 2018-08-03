× LaVar Ball on JBA All-Star Game: “You’re going to see some exciting and fun basketball”

LaVar Ball’s JBA league is in town this weekend for their All-Star Game. LaVar joined Bill and Wendy earlier today to talk about why he started the JBA league, why he went into criminal justice in college, his relationship with his sons, President Trump, his opinion on Dennis Rodman, and more. And we’ve been here before with LaVar making claims about who he could beat 1-on-1, but this time he says he can beat the great Michael Jordan!

The JBA League All-Star Game takes place tonight at Quest Multisport at 2641 W. Harrison Street in Chicago.

For more information, visit www.jbaleague.com, or the JBA Facebook, Twitter or Instagram profiles.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.