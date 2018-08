× Israel Idonije on Brian Urlacher going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Israel Idonije joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about Brian Urlacher going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Isreal was at the party last night with Brian and said they had so much fun just laughing about all the memories they’ve all had playing. He said that it’s nice that Brian says his entire defense is going in but it’s really all Brain.