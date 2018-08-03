Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays – August 3, 2018
Highlights: Yoán Moncada’s RBI double sends the White Sox to a weekend opening win over the Rays – 8/3/18
-
Highlights: Yoán Moncada’s three-run triple caps a wild, come-from-behind win for the White Sox – 7/3/18
-
Matt Bubala Full Show 5-5-18: NHL licking, Chicago baseball parks, Hawaii volcano reactions and drone technology
-
Highlights: White Sox lose to Rangers in Texas – 6/29/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Blue Jays – 7/29/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Blue Jays – 7/27/18
-
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Royals – 7/31/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Royals – 8/1/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Angels – 7/25/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Mariners – 7/22/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Mariners – 7/20/18
-
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Royals – 7/14/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Cardinals – 7/10/18
-
Highlights: White Sox crush six homers in loss to Angels – 7/26/18